Arranca en Cádiz la marcha por el Sahara Libre

Arranca en Cádiz la marcha por el Sahara Libre

Representantes de unas 200 asociaciones civiles piden al Gobierno español que deje la "estrategia de abandono y olvido" al respecto del Sahara Occidental

  • Arranca la Marcha por el Sahara Libre en Cádiz.

    bea vaz

    1 de 5

    La bandera de un país

    Activistas que defienden un Sahara independiente despliegan una bandera en la plaza san Juan de Dios de Cádiz.

  • bea vaz

    2 de 5

    Vacaciones en paz

    La voz de Habiba Salama, una vez una niña acogida gracias al programa Vacaciones en paz se escuchó clara en Cádiz: "Nuestros hermanos están siendo maltratados días tras día. No se les respeta los derechos humanos. Allí no tiene sentido hacer una marcha como esta. Tiene sentido hacerla en España. Los intereses económicos siguen por encima de los derechos humanos".

  • bea vaz

    3 de 5

    Horiya

    Un Canto (Horiya) a la libertad del pueblo saharaui adaptado por Antonio Martínez del Canto a la libertad de José Antonio Labordeta se escuchó este jueves en Cádiz.

  • bea vaz

    4 de 5

    Represaliados

    Dos mujeres sostienen fotografías de Mohamed Lamin Hadi, periodista en huelga de hambre, y de Sultana Khaya, activista por los derechos humanos.

  • bea vaz

    5 de 5

    El primer paso

    Así arrancó este jueves la marcha por la libertad del pueblo saharaui en Cádiz.

