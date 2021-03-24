Estás leyendo: Un enorme buque bloquea el Canal de Suez y provoca un atasco marítimo

Canal de Suez Un enorme buque bloquea el Canal de Suez y provoca un atasco marítimo

El Canal de Suez se encuentra bloqueado desde el martes tras atravesarse un buque portacontenedores panameño a causa de los vientos y la poca visibilidad provocada por una tormenta de arena.

  • El buque portacontenedores que fue golpeado por una fuerte racha de viento y encalló en el Canal de Suez.

    Un portacontendores de Evergreen, encallado en el Canal de Suez

    La nave Ever Given se ladeó en el kilómetro 151 del canal mientras lo cruzaba desde el sur procedente de China camino a Rotterdam.

    Trabajadores intentan reparar el bloqueo

    Trabajadores junto a una máquina escavadora intentan retirar la arena que bloquea al portacontenedores encallado en el Canal de Suez. 

    Monitorización del encallamiento

    Funcionarios monitorean un buque portacontenedores que fue golpeado por un fuerte viento y encalló en el Canal de Suez. 

    Vista lejana

    Imagen realizada a lo lejos de la nave Evergreen bloqueda en el Canal de Suz. El extremo del portacontenedores ha chocado contra la orilla y no puede avanzar. 

    Monitoreo en tiempo real

    El portal Marine Traffic ofrece en tiempo real una monitorización del estado del buque encallado en el Canal de Suez. Se puede ver el extremo de la nave sobrepasando el canal. 

    El buque desde fuera

    Un barco sigue su recorrido dejando atrás a la nave Evergreen encallada en el Canal de Suez.

