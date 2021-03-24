Para poder iniciar sesión tienes que aceptar nuestra política de privacidad. Acepto
Un enorme buque bloquea el Canal de Suez y provoca un atasco marítimo
El Canal de Suez se encuentra bloqueado desde el martes tras atravesarse un buque portacontenedores panameño a causa de los vientos y la poca visibilidad provocada por una tormenta de arena.
Público / EFE
madrid
Reuters
La nave Ever Given se ladeó en el kilómetro 151 del canal mientras lo cruzaba desde el sur procedente de China camino a Rotterdam.
Twitter
Trabajadores junto a una máquina escavadora intentan retirar la arena que bloquea al portacontenedores encallado en el Canal de Suez.
reuters
Funcionarios monitorean un buque portacontenedores que fue golpeado por un fuerte viento y encalló en el Canal de Suez.
twitter
Imagen realizada a lo lejos de la nave Evergreen bloqueda en el Canal de Suz. El extremo del portacontenedores ha chocado contra la orilla y no puede avanzar.
marine traffic
El portal Marine Traffic ofrece en tiempo real una monitorización del estado del buque encallado en el Canal de Suez. Se puede ver el extremo de la nave sobrepasando el canal.
Un barco sigue su recorrido dejando atrás a la nave Evergreen encallada en el Canal de Suez.
