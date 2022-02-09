Estás leyendo: Ottawa, la ciudad bloqueada por las protestas de los antivacunas, en imágenes

Ottawa, la ciudad bloqueada por las protestas de los antivacunas, en imágenes

La capital de Canadá sigue atestada de camiones y manifestantes. Exigen el fin de la vacunación para cruzar la frontera y la dimisión del primer ministro, Justin Trudeau.

Agencias

ottawa (canadá)

Actualizado:
  • Camiones de los manifestantes cerca del Parlamento.

    EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

    1 de 6

    Los manifestantes llevan doce días protestando en las calles de Ottawa

    La capital de Canadá continúa bloqueada por los camioneros antivacunas y las organizaciones de extrema derecha. El 28 de enero comenzó la protesta a la que se han unido entre 10.000 y 15.000 personas, que trajeron unos 3.000 camiones.

  • Un manifestante sujeta dos gárrafas de gasolina para rellenar los depósitos de los camiones.

    EFE/Kadri Mohamed

    2 de 6

    Las autoridades han declarado el estado de emergencia en la ciudad

    La Policía de Ottawa no ha podido disolver el gran grupo de manifestantes, que mantienen paralizadas las calles y no dejan de tocar las bocinas de los camiones, por lo que ha pedido refuerzos a otras ciudades cercanas para disolver la protesta.

  • Un protestante enarbola una bandera en la que se lee 'Fuck Trudeau'.

    AFP/Minas Panagiotakis

    3 de 6

    Ni vacunas para cruzar la frontera, ni el Gobierno de Trudeau

    La protesta comenzó con la intención de poner fin a la obligatoriedad de la vacuna a la hora de cruzar la frontera a Estados Unidos, pero rápidamente apuntó también a la dimisión del primer ministro.

  • Los camiones en primera línea bloqueando la carretera en Ottawa.

    EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

    4 de 6

    El apoyo al 'Convoy de la libertad' viaja fuera de Canadá

    Trump, Elon Musk y políticos republicanos estadounidenses han mostrado abiertamente su apoyo a la manifestación. Además, la protesta está empieza a ser observada con interés por grupos radicales de otros países.

  • Camiones bloquean el cruce de Ambassador, el más importante de Cánada con Estados Unidos.

    REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

    5 de 6

    La protesta antivacunas se desplaza a Windsor y bloquea el puente transfronterizo con Estados Unidos

    Algunos camioneros han movilizado sus vehículos hasta la ciudad fronteriza de Windsor, taponando el puente que cruza a EEUU y del que depende gran parte de la economía de Canadá.

  • Un manifestante ondea una bandera candiense.

    AFP/Alex Kent

    6 de 6

    Los manifestantes avisan de que no pararán hasta que caiga el Gobierno

    El fin de las protestas, apuntan los manifestantes, será la dimisión del primer ministro canadiense y la internacionalización del movimiento a otros países.

