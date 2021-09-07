Estás leyendo: El peor incendio del año en Galicia, en imágenes

El peor incendio del año en Galicia, en imágenes

El fuego, que ha quemado cerca de mil hectáreas y varias viviendas vacías, está siendo complicado de sofocar y perimetrar.

Agencias

madrid

  • Los servicios de emergencias apagando el fuego.

    EFE/ ELISIO TRIGO

    1 de 5

    Los servicios de emergencia apagando las llamas

    Ha llegadal lugar del incendio "el primer pelotón de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME)", que según explicó la Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia movilizó a 63 militares y a 26 medios de extinción

  • Incendio forestal declarado este lunes en la zona de Ribas de Sil, en Lugo.

    EFE/ ELISIO TRIGO

    2 de 5

    El incendio se encuentra en nivel dos de peligrosidad

    Lo que más preocupa es la cercanía a los núcleos urbanos puesto que ya ha quemado algunas viviendas vacías y sin producirse daños personales.

  • Los servicios de emergencia trabajando en el incendio en Ribas de Sil.

    EFE/ ELISIO TRIGO

    3 de 5

    Las labores de extinicón son muy complejas por el clima

    Los focos, primero en una ribera de forma simultánea y luego secundarios cruzando el río, han sido "claramente intencionados", según el titular del Medio Rural.

  • Los coches atraviesan el incendio en Lugo.

    Europa press/ rosa veiga

    4 de 5

    El humo llega hasta Lugo

    Los vecinos de Rairos atraviesan el incendio en coche con el humo rodeándoles.

  • Es considerado el peor incendio del año en Galicia.

    efe/ elisio trigo

    5 de 5

    Es el peor incendio del año en Galicia

    "Aunque seamos muy buenos extinguiendo y tengamos muchos medios", aclaró el conselleiro do Medio Rural, José González, "en esta situación es complicado" sofocar el fuego.

