BogotáActualizado:
-
Una semana de protestas
Pese a los constantes enfrentamientos y al alto coste humano de las protestas, la movilización popular en Colombia ha conseguido frenar la reforma tributaria del presidente Iván Duque.
-
Continúan los enfrentamientos
Una de las situaciones más difíciles se vive en el Portal Américas, en el oeste de la ciudad, donde los enfrentamientos se han prolongado por horas, hay al menos tres heridos y fue incinerado un autobús, según las autoridades.
-
Marchas pacíficas
El Gobierno de Iván Duque ha dado luz verde a las fuerzas de seguridad para arremeter contra las manifestaciones pacíficas que se extienden por todo el país. El expresidente Álvaro Uribe llegó a afirmar en twitter que las autoridades "deben apoyar el derecho de soldados y policías de utilizar sus armas para defender su integridad y para defender a las personas y bienes de la acción criminal del terrorismo vandálico".
-
Manifestaciones pacíficas contra la violencia
Aunque la violencia ha sido la constante de las manifestaciones, este miércoles, el sonido de los cacerolazos retumbó en Bogotá y hubo velatones pacíficas en decenas de lugares donde se reunieron manifestantes para rechazar la represión policial y la violencia que desangra a Colombia.
-
Un crimen de Estado
Desde que comenzara el parón nacional el pasado 28 de abril, cerca de 30 manifestantes han sido asesinadas a manos de las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado, según las ONG locales.
-
Enfrentamientos descontrolados
Una turba incendió este martes una estación policial en Bogotá en la que había diez agentes adentro que lograron escapar de las llamas.
-
Moción de censura
Varios congresistas opositores colombianos presentaron este martes una propuesta de debate de moción de censura contra el ministro de Defensa, Diego Molano, por "violaciones de DD.HH." cometidas por la fuerza pública en las protestas.
-
Movilización contra la brutalidad policial
Varios manifestantes posan frente a la cámara tras una noche de intensos enfrentamientos contra la Policía en la ciudad de Bogotá.
