Estás leyendo: La secuencia en imágenes del desahucio de Manuela y sus cuatro hijos

Desahucio en vallecas

La secuencia en imágenes del desahucio de Manuela y sus cuatro hijos

Madrid

  • Desahucio en Vallecas

    Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

    Ari, una de las hijas de la familia desahuciada, abandona el inmueble en el que vivía, después de que los agentes de la Policía Nacional de la Unidad de Intervención Policial o antidisturbios, hayan entrado para ejecutar su desahucio, en el domicilio ocupado donde vivía la familia en la calle de Sierra Salvada, a 14 de julio de 2021, en Madrid (España)

    Agentes de la Policía Nacional de la Unidad de Intervención Policial o antidisturbios entran en un domicilio ocupado en la calle de Sierra Salvada para ejecutar un desahucio, a 14 de julio de 2021, en Madrid (España).

    Instante en el que los agentes irrumpen en la vivienda habitada por Manuela, su marido, y sus cuatro hijos.

    Manuela, de 35 años, sentada en una silla, momentos antes de que ella y su familia abandonaran el inmueble.

    Manuela, de 35 años, habla por teléfono, momentos antes de que ella y su familia abandonaran el inmueble.

    Manuela pensativa y cubierta con una manta. El desahucio se ha consumado.

    Restos de los enseres de la familia de Manuela tras el desahucio.

