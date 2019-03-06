Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

8M El PP no acudirá a la manifestación del 8-M

El partido liderado por Pablo Casado considera que la manifestación está "politizada", después de que varias dirigentes aseguraron que tenían previsto ir al evento.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El PP no irá a la manifestación del 8M por su 'manifiesto politizado y partidista'./Europa Press

El PP no irá a la manifestación del 8M por su "manifiesto politizado y partidista"./Europa Press

El Partido Popular no mandará ninguna representación oficial a la manifestación del 8 de marzo debido a que consideran que el manifiesto de la marcha está "politizado", según han informado en un comunicado emitido este miércoles a media tarde.

Los conservadores ​han asegurado que "los partido de extrema izquierda pretenden monopolizar esta convocatoria buscando la división y enfrentamiento entre hombres y mujeres". Además han afirmado que ellos seguirán buscando la "igualdad entre géneros". 

Pocas horas antes, tres vicesecretarias del partido liderado por Pablo Casado, Cuca Gamarra, Marta González y Andrea Levy, aseguraban que tenían previsto acudir a la manifestación en Madrid. Sin embargo, su propósito ha cambiado. Este lunes Casado declaró que las mujeres de su partido podían hacer "lo que quisieran".

Convención sobre familia y natalidad

El PP celebrará el Día de la Mujer a su forma. El viernes 8 de marzo el Partido Popular organiza una de sus convenciones sectoriales en Cartagena (Murcia), en la que abordarán asuntos como la igualdad de oportunidades, familia, natalidad, conciliación y vivienda. Este evento lo propuso tras las polémicas que desató Casado sobre el aborto. 

Este evento acogerá a las mujeres candidatas y a representantes de distintos colectivos, que según han dicho, "trabajan mirando al futuro
por una sociedad en la que prime el mérito, la capacidad y la igualdad de
oportunidades de hombres y mujeres". El PP, además, leerá su propio manifiesto. 

El polémico vídeo de Vox

El partido de extrema derecha liderado por Santiago Abascal también ha asegurado, a través de un vídeo publicado en Twitter, que no acudirá a la manifestación del 8M ya que la formación rechaza el feminismo. En el vídeo  dan los motivos por los que rechazan la manifestación. 

Vox ha añadido, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, que la manifestación del año pasado “fue un fracaso absoluto”. “No la secundaron ni el 2% de las mujeres".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad