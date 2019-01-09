El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha presumido hoy del acuerdo alcanzado con el PP para investir a Juanma Moreno presidente de la Junta de Andalucía y ha asegurado que, de esta forma, el partido de Pablo Casado asume desarrollar "una parte importante" del programa de esta fuerza de extrema derecha.
Abascal ha escrito un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter tras el pacto entre PP y Vox para apoyar la investidura de Moreno, que incluye 37 medidas, entre ellas crear una Consejería de Familia y evitar las decisiones que puedan favorecer el "efecto llamada" de los inmigrantes.
"Dijimos que no seríamos ni un obstáculo para el cambio ni la alfombra de otros", señala Abascal, quien añade: "400 mil andaluces tendrán un presidente que ha firmado desarrollar una parte importante del programa de Vox".
Y sus 12 diputados "seguirán defendiendo hasta la última coma del programa de Vox", apostilla.
Dijimos que no seríamos ni un obstáculo para el cambio ni la alfombra de otros.— Santiago Abascal (@Santi_ABASCAL) 9 de enero de 2019
400mil andaluces tendrán un presidente que ha firmado desarrollar una parte importante del programa de VOX. Y nuestros 12 diputados seguirán defendiendo hasta la última coma del programa de VOX. https://t.co/ngePvU738t
