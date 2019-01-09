Público
Abascal se alegra del acuerdo entre PP y Vox Abascal presume de que el PP ha aceptado una buena parte del programa de Vox

El líder del partido de extrema derecha  ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje en el que dice que los 12 diputados andaluces seguirán luchando para que se lleve a cabo el programa de Vox.

Santiago Abascal durante un acto de Vox.-EFE

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha presumido hoy del acuerdo alcanzado con el PP para investir a Juanma Moreno presidente de la Junta de Andalucía y ha asegurado que, de esta forma, el partido de Pablo Casado asume desarrollar "una parte importante" del programa de esta fuerza de extrema derecha.

Abascal ha escrito un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter tras el pacto entre PP y Vox para apoyar la investidura de Moreno, que incluye 37 medidas, entre ellas crear una Consejería de Familia y evitar las decisiones que puedan favorecer el "efecto llamada" de los inmigrantes.

"Dijimos que no seríamos ni un obstáculo para el cambio ni la alfombra de otros", señala Abascal, quien añade: "400 mil andaluces tendrán un presidente que ha firmado desarrollar una parte importante del programa de Vox".

Y sus 12 diputados "seguirán defendiendo hasta la última coma del programa de Vox", apostilla.

