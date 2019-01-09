Las claves de 'The New York Times' para explicar el éxito de Vox: Catalunya, corrupción, monarquía y catolicismo

El fenómeno Vox ya tiene su reportaje en el prestigioso The New York Times. Bajo el epígrafe Vox, el partido de extrema derecha y contrario a la inmigración que se afianza en España el diario estadounidense desmenuza las claves de la notable irrupción de este partido en la arena política española.

"Cuatro décadas después de la transición en España de la dictadura de Franco a la democracia, la extrema derecha del país ha vuelto a encontrar su voz en el partido nacionalista anti inmigrante Vox", se puede leer en la cabecera del artículo. Tras la introducción, la plana estadounidense no duda en calificar a la formación de extrema derecha como un "importante comodín en las elecciones parlamentarias de la Unión Europea en mayo".

A continuación –y tras enumerar otros países europeos en los que también han irrumpido formaciones del mismo espectro ideológico–, el reportaje analiza las particularidades de Vox. Entre las diferencias significativas, la plana estadounidense destaca el hecho de haber crecido en medio de "las tensiones domésticas generadas por el separatismo catalán".

Catalunya es, según la tesis de The New York Times, una de las claves que explican el fenómeno Vox. "El separatismo ha sido rechazado como un intento de la adinerada Cataluña de abandonar regiones más pobres como Andalucía", lo que habría "reactivado" el nacionalismo español en su lucha por hacer frente "a los legisladores disidentes de Cataluña".

También se aborda la figura de Abascal y los desmanes corruptos de la clase dirigente. En concreto se analiza el currículum político que le ha llevado a obtener estos resultados al dirigente de la formación. "Se hizo famoso como un feroz opositor al separatismo vasco", apunta el diario. "También pareció ganar apoyo al denunciar las prácticas corruptas del Partido Popular", añade.

Según este análisis, Vox no duda en predicar "valores conservadores incrustados en la monarquía de España y el catolicismo". También, cómo no, el diario analiza las conexiones del líder de Vox con Stephen K. Bannon, ex estratega jefe del presidente Trump, quien, según este reportaje, "ha estado trabajando para construir un movimiento paneuropeo de partidos nacionalistas de derecha".

De hecho, se recogen unas declaraciones en las que Bannon argumentaba la importancia de que exista un partido en España "basado en la soberanía y la identidad del pueblo español y dispuesto a defender sus fronteras ".

