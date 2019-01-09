Un estudio revela que los "ataques sónicos" a diplomáticos de EEUU en Cuba eran grillos 

Los supuestos "ataques sónicos" que afectaron a 26 diplomáticos de EEUU y Canadá en La Habana eran grillos, según se desprende de un estudio realizado por científicos estadounidesnes y británicos. Desde finales de 2016 hasta principios de 2018, los trabajadores de la Embajada de EEUU en la capital cubana reportaron haber sentido mareos, ansiedad y confusión mental tras escuchar "extraños ruidos".
EEUU ha mantenido desde entonces que Cuba estaba detrás de ese ataque. Ahora, una investigación recientemente presentada en la reunión anual de la Sociedad de Biología Integrativa y Comparativa (SICB) sostiene que los desconcertantes ruidos que escucharon los diplomáticos –documentados por la agencia AP–coinciden con los chirridos de un tipo específico de grillo, el Anurogryllus celerinictus, más conocido como grillo de cola corta.
"Lo único que puedo decir de manera bastante definitiva es que la grabación publicada por AP es de un grillo, y creemos que sabemos de qué especie es", indicó el coautor del estudio Alexander Stubbs, de la Universidad de California en Berkeley, en entrevista con el diario The New York Times y recogida por Clarín.
En este sentido, el estudio asevera que el canto del insecto "coincide, en detalle matizado, con la grabación de AP en duración, frecuencia de repetición de pulsos, espectro de potencia, estabilidad de frecuencia de pulso y oscilaciones por pulso".
