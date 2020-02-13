MADRID
Los restos biológicos de once víctimas del accidente del Yak-42, ocurrido en 2003 en Turquía, ya han sido entregados a sus familias. Estos restos llegaron a España el pasado mes de diciembre.
Según La Cadena Ser, la magistrada de la Audiencia Nacional comunicó a los familiares que podían recoger los restos de sus familiares y hasta el momento, de las 23 muestras que se conservan, once familias han acudido a solicitarlos. Las otras doce familias todavía no han decidido si quieren hacerse cargo de forma individual de los restos de sus seres queridos.
Los 23 tarros con las muestras biológicas han permanecido almacenados en el Instituto Anatómico Forense de Estambul desde el accidente hasta el pasado diciembre, utilizando las muestras para la identificación de las víctimas.
Finalmente, los forenses ha concluido que el fémur encontrado en el cementerio de Macka no pertenece a ninguna víctima, por lo que se piensa que podrían ser restos de algún animal.
La mayor tragedia del Ejército español
La del Yak-42 es la mayor tragedia aérea del Ejército español y derivó en un cúmulo de errores en las identificaciones de las víctimas. En enero de 2017 el informe del Consejo de Estado, asumido por el Gobierno, dio la razón a las familias que defendían que la tragedia era evitable y que el avión nunca debió volar y advirtió de la existencia de irregularidades en las contrataciones de vuelos para el transporte de tropas a misiones internacionales.
Los militares accidentados, la mayoría de los cuales pertenecían a la Base Aérea de Zaragoza, regresaban de una misión de paz en Afganistán a España cuando el avión se estrelló. El suceso costó la vida de todos ellos junto con la tripulación ucraniana.
