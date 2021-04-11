Al menos cuatro personas migrantes mueren en un cayuco localizado al sur de El Hierro

Santa Cruz de TenerifeActualizado:
La Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias ha cifrado en cuatro el número de migrantes fallecidos en el cayuco localizado este domingo a unas 120 millas al sur de la isla de El Hierro, mientras que otros dieciséis han sido evacuados en estado muy grave o grave en helicóptero a Tenerife.
La primera información que había recibido la Delegación del Gobierno, y que publicó Efe, aseguraba que los rescatadores del primer helicóptero habían visto que gran parte de los ocupantes del cayuco no se movían y al menos once parecían inertes.
La embarcación fue localizada este domingo por la mañana por un pesquero que navegaba por la zona y lanzó agua y galletas al cayuco, al tiempo que avisó para su rescate y permaneció en la zona hasta la llegada de los equipos de emergencia, ha informado Salvamento.
En el cayuco iban 23 migrantes subsaharianos a bordo: los cuatro cadáveres, seis que presentaban muy mal estado y fueron evacuados en primer lugar en un helicóptero, otros diez con distinta gravedad y fueron trasladados por un segundo helicóptero, y tres inmigrantes más que serán recogidos por un helicóptero del Servicio Aéreo de Rescate (SAR).
La embarcación Salvamar Adhara continúa navegando hacia el cayuco, donde se encuentran los cuatro inmigrantes muertos. Estas cuatro personas fallecidas elevan a 47 el recuento de víctimas de la Ruta Canaria desde que comenzó 2021.
