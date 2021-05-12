El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, y la delegada del Gobierno en esta comunidad, Mercedes González, ha protagonizado un intercambio de reproches en medio de una rueda de prensa por el final del estado de alarma y las dificultades jurídicas que están viviendo algunas regiones para aplicar medidas restrictivas que frenen los contagios de la covid-19.

Almeida ha recordado en el encuentro, frente a los periodistas, lo dictaminado por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra, señalando que "no procede, en el actual marco jurídico, ni el cierre de la hostelería ni el toque de queda. Era necesario no un espantajo jurídico, sino un plan que nos dé cobertura normativa a todos dentro del Estado de derecho".

Por su parte, González ha reprochado al alcalde que "estamos en un Estado de las autonomías y lo que no se puede hacer es utilizar la excusa del Gobierno de España para no adoptar las medidas que no queréis adoptar".

Otro desencuentro entre ambos representantes se ha producido con motivo de las imágenes que se vivieron en Madrid tras el fin del estado de alarma, cuando muchas personas celebraron en la calle el término de la norma sin respetar las recomendaciones y medidas de seguridad sanitaria contra el coronavirus.

González ha manifestado que "cuando uno siembra una falsa libertad recoge libertinaje" y Almeida ha respondido inmediatamente: "Supongo que será también en Barcelona, Salamanca y Sevilla. Lo que pasó no es exclusivo de Madrid. Es injusto".