LIBERTAD PP"La libertad de salir en masa solo es válida si es para apoyar al PP": los tuiteros, perplejos por la hipocresía del PP con las aglomeraciones
El concepto "libertad" está últimamente muy presente en el discurso político del Partido Popular. Cualquiera diría que sus integrantes pretenden apropiarse del término y erigirse como adalides de la liberación.
Este domingo, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha declarado que "hacer un botellón no es libertad" en referencia a las aglomeraciones que tuvieron lugar el sábado por la noche en la capital tras el fin del estado de alarma. No obstante, este discurso de cautela con las medidas anticovid no lo sacó a pasear cuando cientos de personas acudieron a la sede del PP a celebrar la victoria de Isabel Díaz Ayuso el pasado 4 de mayo.
Génova 13 hace cuatro días. Se llama ejemplaridad política. https://t.co/uJ2wx77pzF pic.twitter.com/5hD8Niz5XM
— Mónica Zas (@MonicaZas) May 9, 2021
Las lecciones por parte del PP, contradictorias en la mayoría de ocasiones, son el pan de cada día en el panorama político. Sin embargo, en Twitter no están dejando pasar la oportunidad para sacar a relucir cierta hipocresía. ¿Unas aglomeraciones están mejor que otras?
https://t.co/ffdnvqaPAU pic.twitter.com/QzLgww5XcZ
— Álvaro (@alguilgut) May 8, 2021
Vaya vaya… Alcalde @AlmeidaPP_
Todavía no ha dicho ni una palabra de las LAMENTABLES aglomeraciones del PP ante la sede nacional esta semana. ???? #Almeida pic.twitter.com/iggaiA0eYc
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) May 9, 2021
La libertad de salir en masa sólo es válida si es para apoyar al PP. pic.twitter.com/NbUONtaIa3
— Jurist Priest⚖️ (@Hoyuelicos) May 9, 2021
El martes les dijeron que fueran "libres" frente al comunismo.
Hoy les piden que echen el freno. https://t.co/0wrKu2LQia
— Pepe Castejón???? (@Pepe_Castejon) May 9, 2021
Libertad es solo cuando la copa te cuesta seis euros. https://t.co/wXCJQXIo42
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) May 9, 2021
Se viene hilo: https://t.co/TiiZVZXYVY pic.twitter.com/pyx78qEwSe
— o Albergue ☭ (@freealgarbe) May 9, 2021
No veo ninguna diferencia entre #subnormales bebiendo y celebrando el #FinEstadoDeAlarma con la gravísima irresponsabilidad que ello conlleva y estos ????hace 4 días frente a la sede en B. Ninguna TV se escandalizó, ni el PP, que ahora culpará a Sánchez.pic.twitter.com/D81t21BMkx
— ????️???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????️???? (@dsegoviaatienza) May 9, 2021
Pero si vosotros empezasteis la fiesta el martes. https://t.co/GFJbPRiFSq pic.twitter.com/MgemVnVa4v
— Mikel Vivas ????️????????️⚧️ (@MikelVivas) May 9, 2021
Encuentra las 0 diferencias. https://t.co/rea36QbGC1 pic.twitter.com/2kQONTgHVm
— Pαblο ???????? (@pablolberal) May 9, 2021
Recordad que desde esta medianoche ha desaparecido el Estado de Alarma y, con ello, los principios del PP han dado la vuelta. pic.twitter.com/fQNseiVWx6
— ???? Soy Deivis ???? (@david_deivis) May 8, 2021
