El concepto "libertad" está últimamente muy presente en el discurso político del Partido Popular. Cualquiera diría que sus integrantes pretenden apropiarse del término y erigirse como adalides de la liberación.

 

Este domingo, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha declarado que "hacer un botellón no es libertad" en referencia a las aglomeraciones que tuvieron lugar el sábado por la noche en la capital tras el fin del estado de alarma. No obstante, este discurso de cautela con las medidas anticovid no lo sacó a pasear cuando cientos de personas acudieron a la sede del PP a celebrar la victoria de Isabel Díaz Ayuso el pasado 4 de mayo.

 

 

Las lecciones por parte del PP, contradictorias en la mayoría de ocasiones, son el pan de cada día en el panorama político. Sin embargo, en Twitter no están dejando pasar la oportunidad para sacar a relucir cierta hipocresía. ¿Unas aglomeraciones están mejor que otras?

 

