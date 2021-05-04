Música, fiesta, Dj... y mucha, mucha gente. La victoria del Partido Popular de Isabel Díaz Ayuso en las elecciones de la Comunidad Madrid ha supuesto un estallido de júbilo entre sus seguidores. Muchos de ellos han decidido irse hasta la sede nacional del PP en la madrileña calle de Génova (la que van a abandonar) a celebrar los resultados. Y allí se han visto imágenes de bailes, abrazos y besos, sin distancias de seguridad, cuando seguimos en plena pandemia de coronavirus.
En el PP están que no se lo creen. Han montado, literalmente, una fiesta a las puertas de Génova 13.
Quién dijo covid. ???? pic.twitter.com/G6hU9MIWZW
— Marta Monforte (@MartaMonforteJ) May 4, 2021
Unas imágenes que han sido muy criticadas en las redes sociales:
¿Coronaqué? pic.twitter.com/JCFm6cyZFc
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) May 4, 2021
Maemía el 8M https://t.co/rzYYlK9Jmp
— Cricri (@buttercri) May 4, 2021
Bueno, pero a las 23:00 cargan los antidisturbios https://t.co/wzUECmdzmr
— Pablo Machuca (@ochinabos) May 4, 2021
Madre mía la concentración que han patrocinado Adeslas y Sanitas en Génova 13.
— Doña Merkel ???????????????????????????????? (@GobernoAlem) May 4, 2021
Me voy para Génova.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) May 4, 2021
Por favor, el perro. Sufro por el perrito.
— Elisa (@ElisaRuix) May 4, 2021
Hoy en Madrid no hay COVID, se ha tomado el día libre. ????
— Ceci (@ceci_1991) May 4, 2021
Me la sopla quien gane, estas imágenes son de vergüenza
— Javi Pedreiras (@Depor__Vida) May 4, 2021
Y yo sin saber que se podía salir de fiesta
— Paeter (@paeter81) May 4, 2021
Pero luego cuidado el 8M ????
— Maaríaa ???? (@Sweetmouth99) May 4, 2021
Al futbol no, a Genova si
— Diox (@Diox83) May 4, 2021
