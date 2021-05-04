Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones en Madrid "Maemía el 8M": críticas por las celebraciones sin distancias de seguridad ante la sede del PP

Por

Música, fiesta, Dj... y mucha, mucha gente. La victoria del Partido Popular de Isabel Díaz Ayuso en las elecciones de la Comunidad Madrid ha supuesto un estallido de júbilo entre sus seguidores. Muchos de ellos han decidido irse hasta la sede nacional del PP en la madrileña calle de Génova (la que van a abandonar) a celebrar los resultados. Y allí se han visto imágenes de bailes, abrazos y besos, sin distancias de seguridad, cuando seguimos en plena pandemia de coronavirus.

Unas imágenes que han sido muy criticadas en las redes sociales:
En este artículo