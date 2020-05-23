madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha revelado este sábado que trabaja con la posibilidad de pedir al Congreso de los Diputados una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma, aunque ha asegurado que la decisión aún no está tomada y se adoptará en los próximos días en función de la evolución de los datos de la pandemia.
En una comparecencia en el Palacio de la Moncloa, Sánchez ha confirmado que el Gobierno está "estudiando" la posibilidad de pedir la sexta prórroga del estado de alarma porque es su "deber" y considera que "el único instrumento" que permite restringir la movilidad de los ciudadanos y su derecho de reunión.
"Tenemos que ver la evolución epidemiológica durante estos 15 días", ha insistido como base para tomar una decisión en el actual escenario, cuando España está ya "en los últimos metros del túnel" de la crisis provocada por la covid-19.
Sánchez no ha aclarado con qué grupos políticos intentaría sacar adelante esta nueva prórroga, aunque sí ha apuntado que la decisión se tomará "escuchando" a las comunidades autónomas y los partidos políticos; pero teniendo en cuenta que "debe anteponerse siempre" la salud pública a otras consideraciones para "no poner en riesgo lo logrado con mucho esfuerzo".
