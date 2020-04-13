Estás leyendo: Almeida tilda de "leyenda" los recortes en la Sanidad pública de Madrid

Emergencia del coronavirus Almeida tilda de "leyenda" los recortes en la Sanidad pública de Madrid

El alcalde de Madrid asegura que si hubiera habido recortes la región no tendría "la mejor esperanza de vida del mundo" ni se habrían construido "doce nuevos hospitales".

José Luis Martínez-Almeida
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. (EFE)

madrid

Actualizado:

Público | europa press

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, aseguró este pasado domingo por la noche que los recortes sanitarios en la Comunidad de Madrid son "una leyenda". A preguntas de la periodista Ana Pastor en el programa El Objetivo en La Sexta, Almeida quiso restar importancia a dichos recortes: "Centrar el debate en que ha habido recortes no se ajusta a la realidad; los datos están ahí".

En esta línea, el alcalde madrileño negó la relación causa-efecto "entre recortes y pandemia". En su afán por negar los recortes y la pérdida de calidad sanitaria en la Comunidad de Madrid, Almeida ofreció sus propios datos, que retorció para apoyar su argumento: dijo que la sanidad madrileña era "la segunda mejor de Europa según el Observatorio Regional de la Unión Europea" sin especificar nada más; también afirmó que si hubiera habido recortes en la sanidad madrileña, esta no tendría "la mejor esperanza de vida del mundo" –obviando que este dato depende también de otros factores– ni se habrían construido "doce nuevos hospitales".

Añadió Martínez-Almeida, que si no hubiera habido recursos suficientes "no se hubiera podido construir el mejor hospital de España en Ifema en 72 horas". "La sanidad madrileña ha respondido a este desafío gracias a nuestros sanitarios", ha expresado.

