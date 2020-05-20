Estás leyendo: Álvarez de Toledo acusa al Gobierno de "promover escraches" y acosar a los ciudadanos: "Les llaman pijos, fachas e incluso cayetanos..."

Sesión de Control  Álvarez de Toledo acusa al Gobierno de "promover escraches" y acosar a los ciudadanos: "Les llaman pijos, fachas e incluso cayetanos..."

La portavoz popular en el Congreso ha cambiado la pregunta dirigida a la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo en la sesión de control. La conservadora le ha interpelado a propósito de los escraches sufridos por varios miembros del Ejecutivo.

La portavoz del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, durante su intervención este miércoles en la sesión de Control al Ejecutivo que se celebra en el Congreso. EFE

La portavoz popular en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha cambiado la pregunta dirigida a la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo en la sesión de control. La conservadora le ha interpelado a propósito de los escraches sufridos por varios miembros que conforman el actual Gobierno de coalición, como Pablo Iglesias, Irene Montero o José Luis Ábalos. "¿Condena usted los escraches a los ministros?", le ha inquirido a la ministra del PSOE.

En su término de réplica, la dirigente del PP se ha respondido a sí misma:"No puede condenarlos cuando su vecino de escaño —en referencia a Iglesias— los ha alentado", ha dicho, bajo el lema de que se trataba de "jarabe democrático".  "Yo los puedo condenar y usted no porque yo no soy cómplice y usted sí", ha proseguido. Álvarez de Toledo ha denunciado que desde el Gobierno se "siguen alentando escraches" y "acosando a los ciudadanos": Ustedes les acosan, les persiguen, les llaman pijos, fachas, incluso cayetanos... qué exceso", ha dicho.

En su primera respuesta, Calvo ha asegurado que "vivimos en una situación plenamente democrática" y que la prueba de ello es que la dirigente del PP realiza su labor de control al Ejecutivo. Sin embargo, Álvarez de Toledo ha señalado que con su intervención en el Congreso quería "denunciar su función autoritaria" y el "sucio matonismo gubernamental" del vicepresidente segundo.

Calvo ha vuelto a tomar la palabra pero no ha hecho ninguna alusión a los escraches. En su lugar ha respondido a la pregunta inicial de la portavoz del PP. Le ha indicado que es "libre" de contagiarse con la covid-19 si así lo quiere pero que "no puede poner en riesgo a los demás en una pandemia sanitaria".

