La portavoz del PP en el Congreso ha centrado su pregunta en la reforma del Código Penal que plantean desde el Ejecutivo, cambiando, así, su pregunta inicial.

La portavoz popular, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, durante su intervención en la segunda sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso, donde la oposición pregunta por el cumplimiento de sus compromisos mientras eleva las críticas por el encuentro del ministro Ábalos con la vicepresidenta venezolana después de que un juzgado haya ordenado conservar los vídeos que pudieron registrar el episodio en Barajas. EFE/Fernando Villar

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha iniciado el turno de preguntas a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. La popular ha acusado al Gobierno de "despreciar la ley" e insistir en "alternar con delincuentes". Álvarez de Toledo ha centrado su pregunta en la reforma del Código Penal que plantean desde el Ejecutivo -cambiando, así, su pregunta inicial-: "Usted señaló al Supremo como inductor de esa rebaja democrática. ¿Puede explicarme los detalles de ese sorprendente mensaje?", ha inquirido la conservadora. 

En su turno de réplica, ha continuado: "La suya es una reforma ad Sánchez, son capaces de todo: de rehabilitar al Le Pen español, de someter a la Fiscalía General del Estado, es una prueba más del respeto que le merece la justicia. Lo que ustedes buscan es borrar el delito de lesa democrática, pactar el gobierno de España con un condenado por sedición, buscan la anmistia. La nación toma nota".

Por su parte, Calvo le ha reprochado el cambio de pregunta: "Cuando leí su pregunta dije: Oh, la señora Álvarez de Toledo va a ser política... ¿Que sería de usted sin el discurso que acaban de hacer? Sí, contra Catalunya. Ese es el respaldo que tienen en Catalunya: ninguno. En democracia al Gobierno le corresponde legislar y a la oposición la responsabilidad. Renueven el Consejo General del Poder Judicial", ha demandado desde su escaño.

La socialista ha acusado al PP de hacer "de la crisis económica una crisis social, de estabilidad": "Eso le vamos  a responder durante cuatro años", ha señalado. A lo que la portavoz popular ha respondido: "La crisis son ustedes". 

