La dirigente del PP también ha obviado las restricciones impuestas en las localidades de fuera de la región con más casos de coronavirus. 

La diputada del PP, Ana Pastor durante su intervención en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica del Congreso. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez
La diputada del PP, Ana Pastor durante su intervención en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica del Congreso. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

La responsable de Política Social del Partido Popular, Ana Pastor, reclamó este sábado a través de su cuenta de Twitter conocer los "criterios" con los que actúa el ministerio de Sanidad con respecto a la situación en Madrid y en relación a la de otros municipios de distintas autonomías. La dirigente añadió a su tuit un listado de los municipios españoles con más casos por 100.000 habitantes pero obvió aquellos que se encuentran en la misma situación y pertenecen a la Comunidad de Madrid.

Su reacción vino a colación de las declaraciones del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, quien solicitaba a Madrid que extendiera sus medidas de contención de la covid-19 "al conjunto de la ciudad y a todas las poblaciones de esta comunidad que tengan una incidencia acumulada durante los últimos quince días superior a los 500 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes".

Pastor publicaba una lista con varios municipios o capitales de provincia en los que los casos dela covid-19  superan los 500 por 100.000 habitantes, así como otros en los que la cifra se acerca a esa tasa. Son los casos de Lorca, en Murcia (995); Lucena, en Córdoba (969); Talavera de la Reina, en Toledo (706); Eivissa, en Baleares (669); Guadalajara (646); Pamplona (602); Linares, en Jaén (589); Ciudad Real (587); Palencia (582), Girona (463); Valladolid (459); y Alcantarilla, en Murcia (452).

Pero obvió los municipios madrileños de Fuenlabrada, Parla, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, Alcorcón y San Sebastián de los Reyes, donde la incidencia está por encima de los 700 casos por 100.000 habitantes. Tampoco mencionó que en la mayoría de esas localidades de fuera de Madrid ya existen restricciones aplicadas por las autoridades autonómicas y locales.

"El ministerio de sanidad y Salvador Illa ¿puede explicar con qué criterios actúa? No todo vale, sólo hay que ver estos datos", concluye el mensaje publicado por Pastor.

