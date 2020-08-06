Estás leyendo: El alcalde de Cádiz plantea cambiar el nombre a la Avenida Juan Carlos I por el de Sanidad Pública

Público
Público

Andalucía El alcalde de Cádiz plantea cambiar el nombre a la Avenida Juan Carlos I por el de Sanidad Pública

Ana Fernández, su portavoz, ha señalado que "es de justicia este cambio de nombre para honrar a todos los profesionales de la sanidad pública".

El alcalde de Cádiz, José María González, 'Kichi'. EFE/Archivo
El alcalde de Cádiz, José María González, 'Kichi'. EFE/Archivo

Madrid

Actualizado:

Agencias

El alcalde de Cádiz, José María González 'Kichi', ha propuesto al Pleno del Ayuntamiento eliminar a Juan Carlos I del callejero de la ciudad tras su huida de España. Han planteado cambiar el nombre de Avenida Juan Carlos I por Avenida de la Sanidad Pública, para homenajear a los sanitarios que han ayudado a combatir la crisis sanitaria. 

"La huida del rey emérito a otro país pone de manifiesto, una vez más, la extrema debilidad de la institución monárquica. Es de justicia este cambio de nombre para honrar a todos los profesionales de la sanidad pública que se han dedicado con esfuerzo, trabajo y tesón a salvar vidas", ha declarado la portavoz, Ana Fernández.

El Gobierno local de Cádiz está liderado por Adelante Cádiz, de Adelante Andalucía, que antes era una coalición representada por Podemos e IU, hasta que se separaron sus caminos y se formó Adelante desde Anticapitalista. Es la única capital de provincia en la que gobierna un partido de esta corriente.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público