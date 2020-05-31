Estás leyendo: Andalucía, Galicia y la Comunitat Valenciana reclaman gestionar el Ingreso Mínimo Vital como Euskadi y Navarra

Andalucía, Galicia y la Comunitat Valenciana reclaman gestionar el Ingreso Mínimo Vital como Euskadi y Navarra

La propuesta se ha hecho durante la decimosegunda videoconferencia que ha mantenido el jefe del Ejecutivo esta mañana con los presidentes de las Comunidades Autónomas.

europa press

Los presidentes de Andalucía y Galicia han reclamado hoy al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, poder gestionar el Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV) después de que el Gobierno pactase con el PNV el traspaso de éste a Euskadi y Navarra.

Ha sido durante la decimosegunda videoconferencia que ha mantenido el jefe del Ejecutivo esta mañana con los presidentes de las CCAA. Además de esta queja de hoy de los presidentes 'populares' ante Sánchez, la comunidad valenciana lleva toda la semana reclamando también la gestión del IMV.

Durante este encuentro y según fuentes autonómicas, el presidente gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo ha recordado a Pedro Sánchez que Galicia cuenta desde hace casi 30 años con la renta de inclusión social (Risga), por lo que ha insistido en que sean las autonomías las que gestionen el recién aprobado Ingreso Mínimo Vital –de momento, esta competencia la tendrán Euskadi y Navarra–.

También el presidente de la Junta de Andalucía se ha referido al IMV para dejar claro que no cuestiona su necesidad. Pero sí ha mostrado a Sánchez la "sorpresa" al escuchar al ministro Escrivá afirmar que sólo dos CCAA (Euskadi y Navarra) están capacitadas para gestionarlo.

Según las fuentes autonómicas consultadas por Europa Press, Moreno Bonilla ha calificado de "un tanto imprudente" el argumento del presidente del Gobierno de que esas dos comunidades sí lo pueden gestionar porque saben hacerlo. "¿Las demás no?", ha planteado Juanma Moreno.

Finalmente, ha pedido más información sobre el IMV, ya que hace un mes desde el último contacto de la consejera de Igualdad, Políticas Sociales y Conciliación con el ministro sobre este asunto.

En el caso de la Comunitat Valenciana, la Generalitat lleva toda la semana realizando la petición. De hecho, la vicepresidenta del Consell y consejera de Igualdad y Politicas Inclusivas, Mónica Oltra, llegó a formular la petición en euskera al Gobierno central, en una rueda de prensa posterior al pleno del Gobierno valenciano. "Nahitaezko gutxieneko diru sarrera kudeatu nahi dugu; queremos gestionar el ingreso mínimo vital", manifesó la vicepresidenta valenciana "en un precario euskera"

