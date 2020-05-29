Los universitarios sin beca, pero beneficiarios del Ingreso Mínimo Vital, estarán exentos de pagar la matrícula

madridActualizado:
Los estudiantes que no dispongan de beca para financiar sus estudios universitarios, pero que formen parte de núcleos familiares beneficiarios del Ingreso Mínimo Vital, estarán exentos de abonar el pago de la matrícula del curso 2020-2021.
Así lo comunica una disposición del Ministerio de Universidades entre las prestaciones aprobadas este viernes sobre el Ingreso Mínimo Vital. Por tanto, según reza la disposición, los beneficiarios de la prestación del Ingreso Mínimo Vital entre los meses de junio y diciembre de 2020 estarán exentos del pago de los precios públicos por servicios académicos universitarios para la realización de estudios conducentes a la obtención de títulos de carácter oficial durante el curso 2020-2021.
Esta exención se aplicará a aquellos estudiantes que hayan visto denegada su solicitud de concesión de una beca de la Administración General del Estado para cursar estudios postobligatorios. Además, se determinará la compensación a las universidades por la exención del pago de estos precios públicos por servicios académicos.
Recientemente, el Gobierno incrementó en un 22% el presupuesto de becas para el próximo curso académico y eliminó el requisito que implantó el Partido Popular en 2012 para recibir una beca por parte del Estado. De esta forma, para el curso 2020-2021 las ayudas al estudio se concederán atendiendo a la renta familiar del estudiante.
El Ingreso Mínimo Vital se podrá solicitar a partir del 15 de junio [Aquí, todos los detalles sobre quiénes, cómo y cuándo podrán acceder].
