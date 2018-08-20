Anonymous intenta hackear las web del PSOE, la Policía y el Constitucional

El colectivo Anonymous ha intentado este martes hackear las webs del PSOE, la Policía Nacional y el Tribunal Constitucional, lo que ha ocasionado algunos problemas a estos sitios en Internet aunque no ha afectado a su funcionamiento interno, han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.
Activistas de esta plataforma de hackers han colgado en las redes varios mensajes aludiendo a la 'Operación Free Catalonia' y #OpCataluña y esgrimiendo que los ataques se deben a las acciones de estas instituciones españolas, que están "hiriendo" a Catalunya.
La Policía Nacional, que ha indicado que el intento de hackeo no ha afectado "en ningún momento" al funcionamiento normal de su web, investiga ahora los hechos. Los otras dos páginas han estado algunos minutos con problemas de acceso pero luego han recuperado la normalidad.
No es la primera vez que Anonymous intenta cortocircuitar estos sitios en Internet u otros de administraciones españolas y partidos políticos. El mes de octubre pasado reivindicaron el bloqueo de la web del Tribunal Constitucional, cuya web sufrió durante horas un ataque masificado de denegación de servicios (DDoS).
