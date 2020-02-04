madrid
El PSOE y Unidas Podemos, partidos que conforman el Gobierno de coalición, tendrán mayoría en todos los órganos parlamentarios del Congreso. Además de la Mesa del Congreso y de la Diputación Permanente, los de Pedro Sánchez y los de Pablo Iglesias también tendrán el control de las comisiones.
El reparto del número de diputados en cada comisión ya había dado a las formaciones progresistas una mayoría clara para sacar adelante medidas de calado. Pero, además, el Grupo Socialista y el confederal ocuparán dos de cada tres presidencias de las comisiones.
El PSOE tendrá un total de 17 presidencias, y Unidas Podemos presidirá seis. En total, entre los dos grupos controlarán 23 de las 33 comisiones que se formarán en los próximos días en la Cámara, entre permanentes legislativas, permanentes no legislativas y mixtas (con diputados y senadores).
Los de Sánchez se quedarán con la mayoría de presidencias de las comisiones más relevantes del Parlamento, y dos de las exministras del Gobierno socialista durante la pasada legislatura controlarán dos Mesas de importantes comisiones. Magdalena Valerio (exministra de Trabajo) y Maria Luisa Carcedo (exministra de Sanidad) presidirán las comisiones del Pacto de Toledo y la de Política Territorial y Función Pública, respectivamente.
