Estás leyendo: La izquierda controlará dos de cada tres comisiones en el Congreso

Público
Público

La apertura de la legislatura La izquierda controlará dos de cada tres comisiones en el Congreso

El PSOE y Unidas Podemos presidirán 23 de las 33 comisiones que se conformarán en los próximos días en la Cámara Baja. Las exministras Magdalena Valerio (Trabajo) y María Luisa Carcedo (Sanidad) presidirán el Pacto de Toledo y Política Territorial. Vox no tendrá ninguna presidencia.

Magdalena Valerio en el Congreso
La exministra de Trabajo Magdalena Valerio presidirá la Comisión del Pacto de Toledo / EFE

madrid

El PSOE y Unidas Podemos, partidos que conforman el Gobierno de coalición, tendrán mayoría en todos los órganos parlamentarios del Congreso. Además de la Mesa del Congreso y de la Diputación Permanente, los de Pedro Sánchez y los de Pablo Iglesias también tendrán el control de las comisiones.

El reparto del número de diputados en cada comisión ya había dado a las formaciones progresistas una mayoría clara para sacar adelante medidas de calado. Pero, además, el Grupo Socialista y el confederal ocuparán dos de cada tres presidencias de las comisiones.

El PSOE tendrá un total de 17 presidencias, y Unidas Podemos presidirá seis. En total, entre los dos grupos controlarán 23 de las 33 comisiones que se formarán en los próximos días en la Cámara, entre permanentes legislativas, permanentes no legislativas y mixtas (con diputados y senadores).

Los de Sánchez se quedarán con la mayoría de presidencias de las comisiones más relevantes del Parlamento, y dos de las exministras del Gobierno socialista durante la pasada legislatura controlarán dos Mesas de importantes comisiones. Magdalena Valerio (exministra de Trabajo) y Maria Luisa Carcedo (exministra de Sanidad) presidirán las comisiones del Pacto de Toledo y la de Política Territorial y Función Pública, respectivamente.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú