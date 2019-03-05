Público
Aragón El TC paraliza parte de la Ley de Derechos Históricos de Aragón

Según fuentes del Tribunal, la providencia suspende la vigencia del artículo 7.1 C de la ley, que alude a la condición política del aragonés y natural de Aragón.

Edificio del Tribunal Constitucional en Madrid.

El Tribunal Constitucional ha admitido a trámite el recurso de inconstitucionalidad interpuesto por el Gobierno contra una parte de la Ley de Derechos Históricos de Aragón aprobada el pasado mes de junio, relativa a la "vecindad civil aragonesa". Según fuentes del Tribunal, la providencia suspende la vigencia del artículo 7.1 C de la ley, que alude a la condición política del aragonés y natural de Aragón.

Concretamente, señala que gozan de la condición política de aragoneses "los ciudadanos españoles con vecindad civil aragonesa, aunque residan fuera de Aragón, siempre que lo soliciten de acuerdo con lo dispuesto en la ley". El pasado 8 de febrero, el Consejo de Ministros aprobó recurrir esa norma después de que concluyera sin acuerdo la negociación emprendida.

El Gobierno recurrió una parte de la Ley de Derechos Históricos de Aragón, aprobada en 2018

Este recurso se sumó al presentado por el PP ante el mismo tribunal en octubre. En la referencia del Consejo de Ministros se indicaba que la ley mencionada podría vulnerar, entre otros artículos o preceptos, la disposición adicional primera de la Constitución, que es la que alude a la actualización de los derechos históricos y forales y establece que ésta se lleve a cabo en el marco de la Constitución y del respectivo Estatuto de Autonomía.

También apuntó el Gobierno que podían quedar "vulnerados" los principios de soberanía nacional, constitucionalidad y derecho a la autonomía. Entre otros asuntos, citaba una posible vulneración del derecho fundamental a participar en los asuntos públicos e, incluso, de cuestiones del régimen electoral general y mencionaba la "infracción" de las competencias estatales en tres ámbitos: patrimonio, hacienda y justicia.

El PP interpuso su recurso el pasado octubre, al entender que atenta contra la Constitución, y el Gobierno impugnó casi una treintena de artículos; para los populares, hay al menos 24 artículos que no encajan en el marco constitucional y que pueden derivar en invasiones competenciales.

