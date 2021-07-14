La asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad niega ante el juez haber sido 'niñera' de la hija de Irene Montero

madrid
Teresa Arévalo, asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad, ha declarado este miércoles en calidad de investigada en el Juzgado de Instrucción 46 de Madrid por un presunto delito de administración desleal a raíz de la denuncia de Mónica Carmona, exresponsable de Cumplimiento Normativo de Podemos, quien sostiene que la ministra Irene Montero habría usado a Arévalo como cuidadora de su hija durante la campaña electoral de 2019.
Pero la asesora de Igualdad ha negado ese extremo y ha señalado que pudo coger un instante a la hija de Montero, "como cualquier otro compañero o compañera", mientras ésta tenía que ir a atender una entrevista o a posar ante los fotógrafos, por ejemplo. Teresa Arévalo ha señalado que en 2019 era dirigente del partido y que ya lo era en 2015 a nivel autonómico y lo fue también en 2017 a nivel estatal, hasta la actualidad.
El abogado de Podemos Raúl Maíllo ha manifestado, a la salida de los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla que "con esta declaración se ha deshecho el bulo que se había generado. Teresa Arévalo ha aclarado que su participación (en el viaje de campaña electoral de 2019) fue en calidad de jefa de gabinete de la portavocía así como candidata al Congreso en esas elecciones".
Maíllo ha explicado que Arévalo "ha negado que se encargara de nada más allá que de sus funciones orgánicas" y ha reprochado "el contenido machista" que puede existir "en la formulación de este procedimiento y que no se puede analizar desde otra óptica".
