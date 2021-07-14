Estás leyendo: La asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad niega ante el juez haber sido 'niñera' de la hija de Irene Montero

Público
Público
podemos

La asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad niega ante el juez haber sido 'niñera' de la hija de Irene Montero

Teresa Arévalo ha declarado como investigada por un presunto delito de administración desleal al ser acusada de haber realizado labores de cuidadora mientras era empleada de Podemos.

Irene Montero llevando una mascarilla con la bandera trans.
Irene Montero llevando una mascarilla con la bandera trans. A. Pérez Meca / Europa Press

madrid

Teresa Arévalo, asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad, ha declarado este miércoles en calidad de investigada en el Juzgado de Instrucción 46 de Madrid por un presunto delito de administración desleal a raíz de la denuncia de Mónica Carmona, exresponsable de Cumplimiento Normativo de Podemos, quien sostiene que la ministra Irene Montero habría usado a Arévalo como cuidadora de su hija durante la campaña electoral de 2019.

Pero la asesora de Igualdad ha negado ese extremo y ha señalado que pudo coger un instante a la hija de Montero, "como cualquier otro compañero o compañera", mientras ésta tenía que ir a atender una entrevista o a posar ante los fotógrafos, por ejemplo. Teresa Arévalo ha señalado que en 2019 era dirigente del partido y que ya lo era en 2015 a nivel autonómico y lo fue también en 2017 a nivel estatal, hasta la actualidad.

El abogado de Podemos Raúl Maíllo ha manifestado, a la salida de los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla que "con esta declaración se ha deshecho el bulo que se había generado. Teresa Arévalo ha aclarado que su participación (en el viaje de campaña electoral de 2019) fue en calidad de  jefa de gabinete de la portavocía así como candidata al Congreso en esas elecciones"

Maíllo ha explicado que Arévalo "ha negado que se encargara de nada más allá que de sus funciones orgánicas" y ha reprochado "el contenido machista" que puede existir "en la formulación de este procedimiento y que no se puede analizar desde otra óptica".

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público