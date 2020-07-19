Estás leyendo: Los asociados de la Crida aprueban integrarse en el Junts impulsado por Puigdemont

Público
Público

Los asociados de la Crida aprueban integrarse en el Junts impulsado por Puigdemont

Las bases han decidido con un 95,6% de votos favorables disolverse como fuerza política para convertirse en fundación de apoyo al nuevo partido que promueve el expresident de Catalunya.

Convención fundacional de la Crida Nacional per la República desde Manresa.- EFE
Convención fundacional de la Crida Nacional per la República desde Manresa.- EFE

BARCELONA

EUROPA PRESS

El 95,7% de los asociados de la Crida Nacional per la República han aprobado integrarse en el nuevo proyecto Junts que impulsa el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont.

Del viernes al sábado, 7.694 personas han votado a favor de la propuesta y 207 en contra, con una participación del 40% de su censo, y la Crida se convertirá en una fundación, ha informado la entidad este domingo en un comunicado.

La propuesta de convocar una asamblea general este septiembre para aprobar definitivamente el futuro de la Crida también ha obtenido un apoyo mayoritario, con un 95,6% de votos favorables.

Con estos resultados, la dirección de la Crida se siente legitimada para invitar a todos los asociados "a inscribirse a Junts per Catalunya (junts.cat) y que participen en el congreso fundacional", que empieza este 25 de julio y se alargará hasta principios de octubre.

Los socios ya no deberán pagar más cuotas de la Crida, de manera que podrán mantener su afiliación y votar en la asamblea general, pero no se admitirán nuevas inscripciones hasta después de su celebración.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público