La Audiencia de Barcelona prohíbe a los medios emitir la declaración de las víctimas en los juicios por violación

En el juicio que comienza este martes por la violación a dos mujeres en un piso de Manresa (Barcelona), los medios no podrán emitir la señal en directo ni reproducir el audio ni el vídeo de las declaraciones de las víctimas; una medida que llega después días después de que se emitieran los fragmentos más escabrosos de la declaración de la víctima de la 'manada de Sabadell'.

Audiencia Provincial de Barcelona.  ARCHIVO

madrid

Este martes comienza en la Audiencia Provincial de Barcelona el juicio contra dos hombres acusados de la agresión sexual a dos mujeres, una de ellas menor de edad en 2019, cuando ocurrieron los presuntos delitos en Manresa (Barcelona). El fiscal pide once años de prisión para cada uno de los acusados.

Según el fiscal, los acusados se encontraban en el mismo domicilio, junto con las dos víctimas, charlando, consumiendo bebidas alcohólicas y sustancias estupefacientes. Después de haber dormido unas horas, al despertarse, los acusados solicitaron respectivamente y a cada una de las víctimas practicar sexo. Ante la negativa de ambas, los acusados, uno empleando fuerza y el otro exhibiendo un cuchillo, las agredieron sexualmente. Una de las víctimas, con la finalidad de huir, se arrojó por una ventana, lesionándose las dos muñecas.

Este juicio llega después del que tuvo lugar la semana pasada por la violación grupal a una mujer en Sabadell; un caso bautizado como el de la 'manada de Sabadell'. En la vista oral, fueron encausados cuatro hombres por tres violaciones a la víctima, cuya declaración fue difundida por los medios de comunicación. Durante el juicio, la identidad de la mujer fue preservada mediante un biombo por lo que los acusados no pudieron verla ni tampoco los medios de comunicación que cubrieron el acto. Sin embargo, la difusión de su voz narrando las agresiones que le infligieron fue criticada por juristas y asociaciones de mujeres, que subrayaron la revictimización de las víctimas de violencia sexual en los juicios.

En este sentido, la Audiencia de Barcelona ha tomado nota y ha prohibido que las declaraciones de las víctimas sean reproducidas ni en audio ni en vídeo por los medios de comunicación en el juicio que comienza este martes. 

