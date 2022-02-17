Estás leyendo: Ayuso carga duramente contra el PP y Casado por acusarla de corrupción

Ayuso carga duramente contra el PP y Casado por acusarla de corrupción

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid confirma que Génova la estaba investigando por un supuesto contrato irregular que benefició a su hermano. "Nunca pensé que la dirección nacional de mi partido iba a actuar de forma tan cruel contra mí", ha afirmado. 

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid este jueves. Javier Lizón / EFE

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha confirmado que Génova la estaba investigando por un supuesto contrato irregular que benefició a su hermano. En una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicación, en la que no ha admitido preguntas, ha arremetido duramente contra el Partido Popular (PP), su propio partido, y el presidente nacional Pablo Casado. "Nunca pensé que la dirección nacional de mi partido iba a actuar de forma tan cruel contra mí", ha afirmado Ayuso. 

