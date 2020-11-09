Estás leyendo: Ayuso, en cuarentena domiciliaria tras el positivo en la covid-19 de uno de sus colaboradores

Ayuso, en cuarentena domiciliaria tras el positivo en la covid-19 de uno de sus colaboradores

Se ha sometido a una primera prueba en la mañana de este lunes con resultado negativo.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, no ha acudido este lunes a la misa de celebración con motivo de la festividad de la Almudena, patrona de la capital, tras dar positivo en covid-19 alguien de su entorno, según han asegurado a Efe fuentes del Gobierno regional.

Ayuso ha dado negativo en la prueba que se ha realizado este lunes pero se encuentra de "cuarentena domiciliaria preventiva" en su domicilio por ser "contacto estrecho" de un colaborador que ha resultado positivo en coronavirus.

La presidenta regional está a la espera de conocer el resultado del resto de pruebas " y continuar así con su agenda normal", han indicado las mismas fuentes.

La ciudad de Madrid celebra este lunes una atípica celebración de su patrona en la que, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, no se realizarán ni la tradicional procesión por el centro de Madrid ni la misa en la Plaza Mayor, que se oficia en la catedral.

