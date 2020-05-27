madrid
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha dejado de alojarse en el apartahotel de la cadena hotelera Room Mate en la fase 1 de la desescalada.
Díaz Ayuso ha estado instalada desde el pasado 16 de marzo en un apartahotel de lujo de la capital, propiedad del empresario Kike Sarasola, presidente de Room Mate, según publicó la revista Vanity Fair.
"En mi caso, sí, ya me fui. Dije que era hasta la fase 1 y ya ha acabado la fase 1", ha dicho la presidenta madrileña en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno.
Díaz Ayuso se ha referido también al alojamiento de su jefe de Secretaría, Álvaro Sanz, en un apartahotel, uno de los veintidós establecimientos turísticos cedidos para hospedar a personal sanitario de forma exclusiva y gestionado desde la Consejería de Sanidad, el Slow Suites Chueca, según publicó el martes Infolibre.
"Cuando comenzó el tema de la covid-19, más de la mitad de mi equipo estaba contagiado, prácticamente todo el Gabinete lo estaba", ha apuntado.
Ha explicado que el jefe de despacho, por orden del jefe de Gabinete de todo el equipo, tuvo que dejar su vivienda habitual, donde estaba viviendo con dos personas mayores, con dos octogenarios, por lo que "pensamos que, por precaución, era bueno que no estuviera encerrado en una habitación, sino en un espacio donde pudiera trabajar con garantías para su familia".
La presidenta ha precisado que su jefe de Secretaría estuvo aproximadamente tres o cuatro semanas en el apartahotel hasta que se hizo los test y vio que podía volver a su casa con una cierta garantía.
