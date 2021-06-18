Ayuso deja a Toni Cantó sin consejería y premia a su anterior equipo de Gobierno

madrid
Se despeja la incógnita: Toni Cantó no será consejero en el gobierno presidido por Isabel Díaz Ayuso. El exportavoz de Ciudadanos en la Comunidad Valenciana se marchó del partido naranja entre críticas a la dirección presidida por Inés Arrimadas tras la moción impulsada por Cs y el PSOE en la región de Murcia. Días después Génova anunció su incorporación a las listas del PP como número de cinco por Madrid. Un anuncio que no se consensuó previamente con la presidenta madrileña y provocó un choque entre el equipo de Pablo Casado y el de Díaz Ayuso.
Ayuso acabó aceptando la imposición de Cantó en sus listas, pero el tardío empadronamiento del valenciano en la región, le dejó fuera de la contienda electoral. Así lo decidió la Sala Primera del Tribunal Constitucional al entender que no cumplía con el requisito de estar empadronado en Madrid antes del cierre del censo, el pasado 1 de enero. Tras este varapalo, Cantó mostró su disposición a formar parte del Ejecutivo madrileño, pero desde el entorno de Ayuso mostraron sus reticencias.
La intención del PP era situarlo como portavoz adjunto en la Asamblea de Madrid para confrontar con la izquierda en el Parlamento, pero para ello es requisito indispensable ser diputado autonómico. Ayuso quería reservar la cartera de cultura a otra 'ex' de Ciudadanos, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, que abandonó el partido naranja hace un mes para reeditar el cargo.
Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Paloma Martín, David Pérez, Enrique Ossorio, Enrique López y Javier Fernández Lasquetty, repetirán en el cargo. López será el encargado del área de Presidencia, Justicia e Interior mientras que Ossorio asume la portavocía del Ejecutivo, que antaño ostentaba Ignacio Aguado. Las nuevas incorporaciones son Concepción Dancausa estará a cargo de la Consejería de Familia, Juventud y Política Social y Carlos Izquierdo, de Administración Local y Digitalización.
