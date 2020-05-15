Ayuso dice que el "Gobierno no deja a Madrid pasar de fase" y que "no hay explicación técnica"

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha subrayado, tras haber decidido el Gobierno central que la autonomía no pase a la fase 1 de la desescalada, que los comercios de la región "se arruinan" y cada semana pierde en torno a "18.000 empleos".

A través de sus redes sociales, la dirigente madrileña ha censurado que el Ejecutivo central no les deje pasar de fase, lo que lleva a que esta siga "paralizada". "No hay explicación técnica. No somos la región que más porcentaje de contagio tiene. Estamos preparados", ha señalado, al tiempo que ha remarcado que "Madrid ha cumplido".

Tras informar de la decisión, el director del Centro de Alertas Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha declarado sobre Madrid que ha habido una "discusión importante" con el Gobierno autonómico pero se ha decidido que no avance de fase. Sin embargo, ha puesto en valor los "progresos" de la Comunidad.