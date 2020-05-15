Estás leyendo: Ayuso dice que el "Gobierno no deja a Madrid pasar de fase" y que "no hay explicación técnica"

Público
Público

Ayuso dice que el "Gobierno no deja a Madrid pasar de fase" y que "no hay explicación técnica"

"Se arruinan comercios y cada semana perdemos en torno a 18.000 empleos", afirma en un tuit la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.

La brutal reflexión de Ayuso sobre los muertos en residencias de Madrid que se esconde tras los memes de su foto
Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

EUROPA PRESS

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha subrayado, tras haber decidido el Gobierno central que la autonomía no pase a la fase 1 de la desescalada, que los comercios de la región "se arruinan" y cada semana pierde en torno a "18.000 empleos".

A través de sus redes sociales, la dirigente madrileña ha censurado que el Ejecutivo central no les deje pasar de fase, lo que lleva a que esta siga "paralizada". "No hay explicación técnica. No somos la región que más porcentaje de contagio tiene. Estamos preparados", ha señalado, al tiempo que ha remarcado que "Madrid ha cumplido".

Tras informar de la decisión, el director del Centro de Alertas Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha declarado sobre Madrid que ha habido una "discusión importante" con el Gobierno autonómico pero se ha decidido que no avance de fase. Sin embargo, ha puesto en valor los "progresos" de la Comunidad.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú