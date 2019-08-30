Público
Gobierno en Madrid Ayuso nombra como alto cargo al jefe de seguridad del Madrid Arena durante la tragedia de Halloween

Rafael Pastor, que también ha sido diputado autonómico por el PP, fue absuelto de la causa judicial por la tragedia en la que perdieron la vida cinco jóvenes.

Rafael Pastor, durante su declaración en el juicio por la tragedia del Madrid Arena | EFE

El Gobierno regional ha designado al hasta ahora alcalde de Gargante de los Montes, Rafael Pastor, como nuevo comisionado del Ejecutivo autonómico para la Revitalización de Municipios, según recoge un decreto de la Consejería de Vivienda y Administración Local publicado en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid (BOCM).

Rafael Pastor Martín también fue responsable de seguridad de Madrid Espacios y Congresos (antiguo Madridec) cuando tuvo lugar la 'tragedia' del Madrid Arena y el le absolvió de la causa judicial abierta por este suceso. También ha sido diputado autonómico por el PP en la legislatura 2003-2007 y fue miembro del Comité Ejecutivo Regional del PP de Madrid.

La tragedia del Madrid Arena

La Tragedia en el Pabellón Madrid Arena tuvo lugar la madrugada del 1 de noviembre de 2012

La Tragedia en el Pabellón Madrid Arena tuvo lugar la madrugada del 1 de noviembre de 2012 en el pabellón Madrid Arena, propiedad que era del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Fallecieron cinco chicas durante una macrofiesta de Halloween protagonizada por el DJ Steve Aoki, todas de 18 años, fallecieron esa misma noche en el recinto ya que el aforo doblaba el máximo permitido para el evento, provocando una serie de estampidas en las que murieron las cinco jóvenes.

Miguel Ángel Flores, uno de los principales responsables de la tragedia del Madrid Arena, ingresó en prisión el pasado 23 de marzo como autor responsable de cinco delitos de homicidio y catorce de lesiones por imprudencia grave. Además, el tribunal le inhabilitó para el ejercicio profesional de cualquier actividad en relación con la organización y celebración de eventos durante el tiempo de la condena.

