madrid
El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar ha puesto este viernes a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso como ejemplo de liderazgo y ha subrayado que su victoria en las elecciones autonómicas del pasado 4 de mayo han abierto la posibilidad a que haya en España "una alternativa" al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. A su entender, ha marcado el "camino esencial" a seguir a partir de este momento y "eso para Pablo Casado es una gran ventaja".
Así se pronunció Aznar en la clausura del curso 2020-2021 del Aula de Liderazgo IADG-UFV, programa impartido por el Instituto Atlántico de Gobierno y la Escuela de Postgrado y Formación Permanente de la Universidad Francisco de Vitoria, donde conversó con la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid en un diálogo moderado por el periodista Vicente Vallés.
Tras poner en valor el modelo del PP en Madrid basado en la libertad, Aznar ha destacado el "éxito" de Ayuso en los pasados comicios y ha subrayado que estos dos años ha demostrado tener "liderazgo" tanto en su "gestión de gobierno" como en su "capacidad política".
Según su análisis, el 4 de mayo en la Comunidad de Madrid ocurrieron dos cuestiones de "enorme importancia". En primer lugar, enjuició que "se abre totalmente la posibilidad de que una alternativa de gobierno distinta" llegue al poder en España. "Eso es consecuencia de las elecciones de Madrid", se reafirmó.
En segundo término, valoró que "se abre la posibilidad de que los españoles respalden un proyecto político basado en la libertad" y lo hagan "ampliamente". "Las dos cosas tienen una trascendencia enorme y explicar las dos cosas dentro y fuera de España es muy importante", advirtió Aznar.
