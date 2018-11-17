Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Podemos Baltasar Garzón no descarta concurrir con Actúa en la candidatura de Carmena

En declaraciones a los medios antes de un acto sobre municipalismo de Actúa en Leganés, Garzón ha señalado que Manuela Carmena "es la persona ideal para continuar en la Alcaldía de Madrid".

Publicidad
Media: 3.20
Votos: 5
El jurista Baltasar Garzón durante la presentación de su nuevo libro, 'La Indignación Activa'. /EFE

El jurista Baltasar Garzón durante la presentación de su nuevo libro, "La Indignación Activa". /EFE

El exmagistrado y promotor de Actúa, Baltasar Garzón, ha expresado este sábado en Leganés su "apoyo claro" a la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, y no ha descartado que su organización política se integre en la eventual candidatura de la regidora madrileña de cara a las elecciones municipales del próximo año.

En declaraciones a los medios antes de un acto sobre municipalismo de Actúa en Leganés, Garzón ha señalado que Manuela Carmena "es la persona ideal para continuar en la Alcaldía de Madrid".

Así y aunque ha admitido que "nadie es imprescindible en ningún lugar", Garzón ha considerado que en el "reto de Madrid" la figura de Manuela Carmena sí lo es.

En este punto, no ha descartado que su formación política se integre en la candidatura que la alcaldesa de la capital está "diseñando", de la que ha dicho que "tiene un amplio espectro progresista".

"Yo personalmente apoyo esa candidatura", ha remarcado para enfatizar, no obstante, en que "cualquier decisión" en este sentido "tendrá que ser consensuada por los órganos de Actúa".

En cuanto a la polémica generada con los concejales del Gobierno de Madrid, el exmagistrado ha manifestado que "por el bien de todos", Unidos Podemos "tendrá que solucionar" el contencioso surgido.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad