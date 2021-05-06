Estás leyendo: Un juzgado anula el proyecto de dentista municipal de Barcelona

Un juzgado anula el proyecto de dentista municipal de Barcelona

La sentencia del juzgado contencioso administrativo número 7 acepta el recurso presentado por el Col·legi Oficial d'Odontòlegs i Estomatòlegs (COEC) y declara que el Ayuntamiento no tiene competencias en esa materia.

Una mujer examinada por un dentista / EFE
Una mujer examinada por un dentista / EFE.

Barcelona

El juzgado contencioso administrativo número 7 ha anulado el proyecto de dentista municipal impulsado por el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona dirigido a toda la ciudadanía con precios entre un 10% y un 40% por debajo del precio de mercado, ha explicado la concejal de Salud, Gemma Tarafa.

Según ha avanzado Gaceta Dental, la sentencia estima el recurso del Col·legi Oficial d'Odontòlegs i Estomatòlegs (COEC) contra este proyecto al considerar que el Ayuntamiento no tiene competencia en esta materia.

El COEC impuso un recurso contra el proyecto de dentista municipal, por el que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) acordó medidas cautelares que más tarde suspendió a petición del Ayuntamiento.

Ante la nueva decisión del juez, Tarafa ha anunciado que "esta sentencia ya está siendo recurrida" y ha explicado que al no ser una sentencia firme no invalida que el proyecto pueda seguir hacia adelante, por lo que ha asegurado que seguirán trabajando en él.

Ha lamentado que no es la primera vez que reciben un recurso o una cautelar por el proyecto de dentista municipal, pero ha confiado en que el TSJC "hará una sentencia favorable" para los intereses del consistorio, como hizo al suspender las cautelares.

Estrategia municipal

Además del dentista que el consistorio quiere abrir para toda la ciudadanía a precios reducidos, el Ayuntamiento ya ha abierto un dentista municipal para personas con pocos recursos (con dos sedes en el Eixample y Nou Barris) y otro para niños de hasta siete años y personas sinhogar (en el distrito de Sarrià-Sant Gervasi).

También ha firmado un convenio con la Associació Empresarial de Centres d'Assistència Dental (Aecad) para atender a precios reducidos a personas vulnerables que sean usuarias de la Tarjeta Rosa o de la tarjeta Barcelona Solidaria.

