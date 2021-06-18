madrid
El ex tesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas aseguró en sede judicial el pasado diciembre que grabó al expresidente del Gobierno y del PP Mariano Rajoy y al ex secretario general del partido Javier Arenas porque estaba preocupado por el "desmarque clarísimo" por parte de sus compañeros en plena investigación del caso Gürtel.
Así lo manifiesta en un momento de su declaración desde la cárcel de Soto del Real ante el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6, que investiga la pieza 'Kitchen' en el marco del caso Tándem sobre los presuntos negocios irregulares del comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo.
"Son las dos únicas conversaciones que yo he grabado", se escucha decir a Bárcenas en el audio de la declaración al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.
Sin embargo, según informa El Diario, Bárcenas ordenó desde la cárcel destruir la grabación que había hecho a Rajoy y Arenas sobre la caja B. Según esta información, el extesorero dio instrucciones a otro preso para que accediera a la nube y borrara las grabaciones que había hecho al expresidente del Gobierno y a Javier Arenas. Bárcenas asegura, sin embargo, que la Policía se quedó con una copia de esas grabaciones.
"Las grabé exclusivamente porque a mí me empezó a preocupar el cariz que estaba tomando el tema y el desmarque clarísimo por parte de mis compañeros del partido en cuanto a lo que había sido la actuación de Álvaro Lapuerta y mía", precisa Bárcenas al magistrado Manuel García-Castellón.
El ex tesorero relata que acudió a Sergio Ríos –quien era su chófer en ese momento y actualmente figura como investigado en la causa– para recabar toda la documentación que tenía en su despacho en la sede del PP en la calle Génova número 13 y que posteriormente la llevó a un inmueble de su mujer Rosalía Iglesias.
Bárcenas asegura al juez que entre la documentación con la que se hizo había un pendrive en el que tenía dos grabaciones, "una a don Mariano Rajoy Brey y otra a don Javier Arenas Bocanegra".
