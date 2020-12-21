MAdrid
El Barómetro de Opinión del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) correspondiente al mes de diciembre mantiene al líder socialista Pedro Sánchez como el líder mejor valorado por los españoles (4,4) y al PSOE como el partido con más respaldo electoral, con un porcentaje del 29,5%.
Por el contrario, el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha sido el líder peor valorado de la tabla con una puntuación de 2,5 sobre 10. También baja nota del vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias (ahora 3,2) y suben décimas los líderes de la oposición: Inés Arrimadas, presidenta de Ciudadanos, afianza la segunda plaza marcando una calificación de 3,9 puntos. El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, cosecha 3,6 puntos.
La encuesta, basada en 3.817 entrevistas telefónicas, se realizó en lo primeros nueve días de diciembre, justo cuando el Congreso acababa de aprobar los Presupuestos Generales de 2021 con el apoyo de ERC y Bildu y con la protesta de las formaciones de centro y derecha.
La conclusión del CIS es que, un año después de las elecciones generales y tras meses de pandemia del coronavirus, el PSOE tiene un respaldo del 29,5%, lo que le permite seguir en cabeza. Pero su tendencia es a la baja pues pierde casi un punto respecto a noviembre, cumple cinco meses cayendo y por primera vez en el año cae por debajo 30%. Aun así, según el CIS sigue por encima del 28% que logró el 10N.
