Begoña Villacís: "El modelo andaluz es exportable a Madrid"

La candidata de Ciuadanods para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha asegurado en una entrevista que el modelo de Gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía, formado por el PP, Vox y su propio partido, debería darse en otros puntos del país: "El modelo andaluz es exportable a Madrid", ha dicho en una entrevista en El Mundo.
Sobre posibles pactos, Villacís reconoció que la suma lógica de Ciudadanos "es con el Partido Popular" y de igual manera reconoce que no hay que poner ningún cordón sanitario a Vox.
Sobre futuribles acuerdos con el PSOE, en el plano nacional Rivera se ha mostrado muy duro con Sánchez –pese a que llegaron a acordar un pacto de Gobierno en el pasado–, pero Villacís asegura que en el modelo autonómico y local no tendrán líneas rojas con los socialistas. "La política local es distinta y hay que ver qué PSOE va a presentarse. Es prematuro hablar de pactos en este momento", dijo la concejala.
Sobre el proyecto de Madrid Central para reducir la contaminación, Villacís considera necesaria una "suspensión" para mejorarla, aunque sus propuestas giran en torno a concentrar a los peatones en zonas de comercio, ya que "es mucho mejor", asegura.
Sobre la manifestación de Colón junto a Abascal y Casado, Villacís dice que no se arrepiente de haberse hecho la foto. "El hecho de hacerte una foto no implica adhesión, perdamos los complejos", dijo la madrileña.
