MADRIDActualizado:
El PNV, ERC, EH Bildu, JxCat y el grupo Izquierda Confederal han registrado una solicitud para crear en el Senado una comisión de investigación que esclarezca las presuntas responsabilidades y vínculos con los GAL de los gobiernos presididos por el socialista Felipe González.
La petición, firmada por 36 senadores, llega al Senado después de que este martes la Mesa del Congreso rechazara, con los votos del PSOE, PP y Vox, su creación en la Cámara Baja.
En la exposición de motivos de la solicitud registrada en el Senado, las formaciones que la suscriben recalcan que "es hora de actuar con transparencia y arrojar luz" porque "son muchos los aspectos a esclarecer que aún hoy siguen sin ser investigados" en relación a los GAL.
Esclarecer la implicación de Felipe González con los GAL
La comisión tendría así por objeto investigar la veracidad de los documentos desclasificados de la CIA que implicarían a Felipe González en la creación del grupo armado, el conocimiento del expresidente de sus acciones y la "posible" participación en ellas de sus gobiernos.
También debería estudiar las "influencias y presiones" que podrían haber ejercido para no esclarecer la "trama de los GAL" y las responsabilidades políticas de González y otros cargos.
De acuerdo a la petición presentada por los senadores, la comisión estaría compuesta por dos representantes como máximo de cada grupo parlamentario, que deberían presentar sus conclusiones en un plazo de seis meses, aunque con posibilidad de ser prorrogado.
