Sánchez defiende el "legado" de Felipe González y pide "dejar trabajar a los jueces" en los asuntos del rey emérito

Las dos comisiones de investigación, sobre la relación de Felipe González con los GAL y sobre las finanzas de Juan Carlos I, vetadas por PSOE, PP y Vox en el Congreso en las últimas dos semanas han obligado al presidente del Gobierno a posicionarse sobre estos asuntos. El portavoz de ERC en la Cámara Baja, Gabriel Rufián, le ha preguntado por estos dos vetos en la sesión de control celebrada este miércoles en el Parlamento.
"¿Considera el presidente del Gobierno que hay que tomar medidas para acabar con la impunidad galopante de la que gozan algunas instituciones del Estado?", ha preguntado el diputado catalán. Una afirmación con la que Sánchez no ha estado de acuerdo: "Nadie es impune en nuestro país. No es el Poder Ejecutivo ni el Legislativo el que decide esto, es el Poder Judicial".
"Sí, dejemos trabajar a la Justicia, y al Congreso", ha respondido Rufián, haciendo referencia a los vetos a las comisiones registradas ante la Mesa del Congreso. "La realidad le desmiente, y le pongo dos ejemplos: la corona, la monarquía, un rey que vive en un palacio pagado por todos cuyo cuñado está en la cárcel, cuyo padre es perseguido por la justicia internacional por su business con sátrapas saudíes… Ustedes vetan que se pueda investigar a esta institución opaca en esta Cámara; eso no es sentido de estado, eso es sentido de la omertá".
El segundo ejemplo, ha proseguido Rufián, " es que en este país hubo un grupo parapolicial que secuestró y asesinó impunemente a las órdenes de un Gobierno. Hay nuevas informaciones, y ustedes, que lo tiene a huevo, vuelven a vetar la información. LLámenlo miedo o llámenlo X. Sé que muchos de ustedes se enorgullecen de Zapatero y se avergüenzan de Felipe González".
Sánchez ha respondido con una defensa del "legado del expresidente socialista: "Cuatro elecciones ganadas, casi 14 años de gobierno, modernización del sistema de salud, de pensiones, integración de España en Europa. Este es el legado de Felipe González, uno de los grandes modernizadores de la historia democráctica".
