La Mesa del Congreso ha rechazado este martes abrir una comisión de investigación sobre el terrorismo de Estado de los GAL y el papel del expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González. El órgano de gobierno de la Cámara se ha posicionado en contra de esta investigación parlamentaria con los votos en contra de PSOE, PP y Vox y el único voto favorable de los miembros de Unidas Podemos.

La petición fue impulsada la pasada semana por Bildu, y contaba con el apoyo del PNV, ERC, JxCat, el BNG y la CUP. Este mismo martes se conoció que los letrados no se habían posicionado en contra de abrir la comisión. Los servicios jurídicos del Congreso sí que habían rechazado la posibilidad de que González compareciese en el Congreso de forma 'directa', bajo el pretexto de que el expresidente ya no ocupa ningún cargo público y no tiene el deber de someterse al control parlamentario.

Sin embargo, no rechazaron la posibilidad de abrir una comisión sobre el asunto de los GAL en la que posteriormente González acudiera como compareciente para dar explicaciones. Los letrados entienden que cada comisión tiene su propio plan de trabajo y elige a sus propios comparecientes.

