Borrell renuncia al acta de eurodiputado

El titular de Exteriores en funciones seguirá como ministro en el Gobierno de Sánchez.

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, interviene en la presentación del Ciclo de Conferencias sobre Europa en la Casa del Mediterráneo de Alicante. /EFE

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, renunciará este miércoles a su acta de diputado del Parlamento Europeo y continuará como ministro en el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

Según fuentes de Exteriores, Borrell, quien se encuentra en Bruselas para participar en la reunión de la OTAN, tiene previsto acudir a la sede del Parlamento para hacer oficial su renuncia al escaño que había obtenido en las pasadas elecciones del 26 de mayo.

(Habrá ampliación)

