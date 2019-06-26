Borrell renuncia al acta de eurodiputado

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, renunciará este miércoles a su acta de diputado del Parlamento Europeo y continuará como ministro en el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.
Según fuentes de Exteriores, Borrell, quien se encuentra en Bruselas para participar en la reunión de la OTAN, tiene previsto acudir a la sede del Parlamento para hacer oficial su renuncia al escaño que había obtenido en las pasadas elecciones del 26 de mayo.
(Habrá ampliación)
