Estás leyendo: Sánchez mantiene la meta de alcanzar los 25 millones de vacunados con pauta completa en la semana del 19 de julio

Público
Público

Campaña de vacunación Sánchez mantiene la meta de alcanzar los 25 millones de vacunados con pauta completa en la semana del 19 de julio

El presidente del Gobierno cree que "a finales de agosto tendremos inmunizado el 70% de la población, 36 millones de personas" y se cumplirán así los objetivos del Ejecutivo para el proceso de vacunación.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece este miércoles en el Pleno del Congreso.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece este miércoles en el Pleno del Congreso. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha insistido en que el objetivo del Ejecutivo es contar con 25 millones de personas con pauta completa de vacunación contra la covid-19 en la semana del 19 de julio, tal y como se comprometió en una comparecencia el pasado 6 de abril desde La Moncloa.

"Según el ritmo actual, los objetivos del Gobierno son los siguientes: en primer lugar, prevemos que en la semana del 19 de julio alcance España las 25 millones de personas vacunadas con la pauta completa. Y a finales de agosto, como nos habíamos comprometido, tendremos inmunizado el 70% de la población, 36 millones de personas", ha sostenido durante su intervención este miércoles en el Pleno del Congreso.

El jefe del Ejecutivo ha loado la buena marcha de la campaña de vacunación, afirmando que España es "el primer país europeo en llegar al 100% de personas de mayores de 80 años con pauta completa".

En este mismo sentido, ha reivindicado que "más de tres millones y medio de vacunas semanales son inoculadas en España" y que "más del 74% de mayores de 50 años está totalmente protegida". En cualquier caso, ha apuntado que "el verdadero éxito llegará cuando toda la población esté totalmente protegida".

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público