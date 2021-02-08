barcelonaActualizado:
El candidato de Ciudadanos a la Generalitat, Carlos Carrizosa, ha asegurado este lunes que "pactaría con el diablo para echar del Govern a los independentistas que han arruinado y dividido" a Catalunya. En una entrevista en la cadena Cope, Carrizosa ha insistido en pedir el voto a Cs para que el PSC "no tenga la opción de pactar un nuevo tripartito" con ERC y los comunes.
El candidato de los naranjas en las elecciones autonómicas ha abogado por una alianza constitucionalista para desbancar al independentismo de la Generalitat y ha pedido al resto de partidos que rechazan la secesión que se unan entre ellos. "Yo creo que no se entendería que el constitucionalismo, si tiene un escaño más, no se pusiera de acuerdo para echarlos del Govern", ha apuntado.
"Estamos en una emergencia nacional, claro que sí, por la pandemia y por el separatismo, y eso nos obliga a ser responsables y buscar acuerdos para desalojar al independentismo corrupto de las instituciones catalanas", ha reiterado.
Carrizosa: "Si les dejamos y el constitucionalismo no vota a Cs el PSC perpetrará un tercer tripartito para un segundo procés"
En ese sentido, ha afeado la intención, según él, del PSC de pactar con ERC y los comunes, a pesar de que su rival socialista, Salvador Illa, ha declarado su rechazo a compartir la Generalitat con los independentistas. "Todos los catalanes saben que si les dejamos pactarán porque siempre que el PSC ha podido ha formado un tripartito (...) Si les dejamos y el constitucionalismo no vota a Ciudadanos el PSC perpetrará un tercer tripartito para un segundo procés", ha añadido.
Carrizosa se ha mostrado convencido de que el independentismo "de Junqueras y Puigdemont lo volverá a hacer" y que una muestra de la radicalización y la "batasunización de la política catalana" es la aparición este domingo del coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, en el acto central de campaña de ERC en Girona.
