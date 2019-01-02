Público
Madrid Manuela Carmena recibe el alta tras pasar la Nochevieja en el hospital por una infección

La alcaldesa de Madrid fue operada del tobillo la semana pasada tras caerse en su casa: "Tendré que aprender a usar muletas"

Manuela Carmena recibIó el alta tras pasar la Nochevieja en el hospital por una infección después de ser operada del tobillo. / EP

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha recibido este miércoles el alta hospitalaria tras permanecer ingresada en el Hospital de La Princesa por la infección tras la operación de tobillo a la que se sometió la semana pasada tras caerse en su domicilio.

Carmena ingresó el pasado 30 de diciembre debido a la alta fiebre a consecuencia de una infección tras la operación y sobre las 11.30 horas ha dejado ya el centro hospitalario en silla de ruedas.

Por su parte, la alcaldesa en funciones, Marta Higueras, se ha desplazado hasta el centro hospitalario para acompañar a Carmena y ha apuntado que iba a recibir tratamiento antibiótico.

La alcaldesa de Madrid ha comentado a los medios de comunicación que no podrá apoyar el pie en tres meses y que tendrá que "aprender a usar muletas".

