La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha defendido con datos en la mano que la "izquierda sabe administrar" -en una rueda de prensa a las 12 horas explicará que el Ayuntamiento cumple con la regla de gasto y que la deuda se ha reducido a la mitad desde 2014- frente a "gran parte de personas con cargos de responsabilidad en la política española que han estado en la cárcel por corrupción".
En una entrevista en Antena 3, la regidora ha sacado pecho por las cuentas municipales. "Es una realidad que hemos sabido hacer un proyecto excelente, hemos conseguido disminuir la deuda a la mitad a la vez que incrementamos muchísimo la inversión por habitante. Hemos demostrado que sabemos trabajar bien y administrar el dinero de todos perfectamente", ha destacado.
Carmena ha expuesto que sobrevolaba sobre el Ayuntamiento el "temor típico" que acusa a la izquierda de "dilapidar" frente a lo que hace la derecha cuando la realidad es que "gran parte de personas con cargos de responsabilidad en la política española han estado en la cárcel por corrupción".
"La izquierda sabe administrar", ha subrayado la alcaldesa, que ha puesto como ejes de una candidatura progresista su preocupación por lo social y su eficacia en lo económico. "Hemos cumplido la regla de gasto", ha añadido antes de recordar que el anterior ministro de Hacienda, Cristóbal Montoro, señaló "dudas" al respecto. "Ahora está claro que cumplimos y tenemos mil millones de superávir para Inversiones Financieramente Sostenibles si nos lo permiten", ha declarado.
