Carmena se rompió el tobillo mientras llevaba una bandeja de empanadillas en una cena con Errejón

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha revelado este miércoles que el acuerdo con el exdiputado de Podemos Íñigo Errejón para concurrir bajo la misma plataforma, Más Madrid, tiene su origen en una cena "de amigos" la misma noche en la que ella se rompió el tobillo, el pasado 21 de diciembre.
En una entrevista en Onda Cero, Carmena ha explicado que finalmente no estuvo presente en el encuentro porque estaba en el hospital de La Princesa, como ella misma se encargó de informar en las redes sociales. Una semana después fue operada y a día de hoy se mueve en silla de ruedas.
Como anécdota, ha explicado que llevaba una bandeja de empanadas y se iban a caer. Llevaba unas botas "muy rígidas" y se le torció el tobillo. El resto, llegar al acuerdo la semana pasada, fue todo "muy espontáneo", negando que Errejón llevara tramando esto desde hace tiempo.
De hecho, ha explicado que quiso quedar con Errejón, al que "aprecia" aunque no le conoce "mucho", porque le interesaba saber cómo veía la Comunidad de Madrid, con la idea de hacer cosas en común. "Es muy valiente, sabe contactar y evaluar bien los procesos sociales", ha añadido sobre él.
"Fue él el que lo valoró y lo decidió", ha continuado Carmena, quien ha admitido que le sorprendió mucho que la idea de Más Madrid Comunidad "no gustara tanto" porque esperaba lo contrario. Confía en que finalmente pueda haber un acuerdo para que no haya división en las elecciones.
